Distt Admin specifies "Atta Points" for free flour supply

(@FahadShabbir)

MALAKAND, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :On the directions of Deputy Commission Shahab Muhammad Khan, the district administration on Wednesday specified four "Atta Points" in the city for the supply of free flour to deserving families.

According to the office of the DC, all the Utility Stores outlets in the district, all flour mills, Sakha Kot Godown and Govt High school No.

1 Thana would be the four Atta Points.

The district administration has advised deserving people to bring their original CNIC along to get three sacks of a total 30kg of flour for the month of Ramazan. The flour would be given only to those families who were registered with BISP and to be verified on the spot.

The people were advised to check their registration with BISP by sending a message, "ATTA SPACE CNIC" to 8171 or by dialing helpline No 0800-37432.