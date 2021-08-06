Distt admin speedup action to prevent dengue, corona spread

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :District administration has speedup action to prevent dengue and coronavirus spread keeping in view the rising cases of dengue across the district.

Presiding over a meeting regarding dengue and coronavirus here on Friday, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi directed health department officers concerned to speedup indoor and outdoor dengue surveillance across the district. The health department has increased dengue surveillance teams from 19 to 40 for this purpose.

The deputy commissioner also directed to set up vaccination counters at Majalis and mourning processions during the Muharram.

He asked the health department to make dengue counters functional at all government hospitals.

He said that there were 19 coronavirus patients in the district while the corona positive cases were reported 1.4 percent during the current month. He directed health department to achieve the vaccination target as soon as possible. He also asked for strict implementation of coronavirus standard operating procedure (SoP) during Muharram.