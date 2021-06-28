UrduPoint.com
Distt Admin Starts 2nd Phase Of "Khidmat Ap Ki Dehleez Par" Programme

Muhammad Irfan 55 seconds ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 03:50 PM

Distt admin starts 2nd phase of

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :District administration on Monday started replacing water filtration plants under second phase of "Khidmat Ap ki Dehleez Par" programme initiated by the provincial government.

Managing Director Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Nasir Iqbal inaugurated the programme by replacing filters of Lodhi Colony Filtration Plant here.

Speaking on the occasion, Nasir Iqbal said that the programme has been started on the directive of the Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar to ensure maximum facilitation for public.

He said that replacement of filters of all water filtration plants and cleanliness of the plants would be ensured in the second week of the program.

The MD WASA said that the performance of water supply division would be properly monitored to bring more improvement.

He said that the company was striving hard to resolve public issues on top priority and provide services at their doorstep.

