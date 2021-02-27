Distt admin starts action to prevent air traffic mishaps

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) :District administration finalized plan to prevent presence of birds from surroundings of airport to avoid any air traffic mishap due to collision of aeroplanes with birds.

In this connection a meeting was held on Saturday presided over by Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Qamar-Ul-Zaman Qaisrani.

It was decided in the meeting that ban would be imposed on throwing leftover food by marriage halls and hotels or garbage in surroundings of airport. The concerned officers have also sought approval of additional chief secretary home for imposing section 144 on the matter of wasting food items in surroundings of airports and airbases.

The ADCG directed forest department to ensure trimming of big trees from suburbs of the airport jurisdiction while the wildlife department asked to remove nests of birds from the trees. He also directed concerned departments to launch a comprehensive crackdown against illegal slaughter houses from nearby localities of the airport.

Qamar-Ul-Zaman Qaisrani urged police to ensure strict action against the people using laser lights near airport and urged masses to avoid throwing meat near airport to avoid any air traffic mishap.