Distt Admin Starts Action To Prevent Smog, Road Accidents

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 25, 2024 | 07:25 PM

Under the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Waseem Hamid Sandhu, the district administration has launched a series of initiatives aimed at reducing smog and preventing road accidents

Presiding over a meeting with officers of District Regional Transport Authority (RTA), the DC said that the key measures including road patchwork, line marking and the completion of zebra crossings would help minimize road accidents.

He highlighted that a robust anti-encroachment operation is underway on major roads and in densely populated areas to ensure smooth traffic flow and minimize accident risks.

Additionally, he announced inspections of fitness certificates for all public, private, and commercial vehicles, with a crackdown planned on smoke-emitting vehicles and industrial units.

He directed the installation of extensive tree plantations at bus stations and public spaces and launched an awareness campaign to combat smog.

During the meeting, several agenda items presented by Secretary RTA Mohsin Nisar received approval, reinforcing the commitment to a cleaner, safer Multan.

