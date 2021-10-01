UrduPoint.com

Distt Admin Starts Checking Of Coronavirus Certificates

Faizan Hashmi 47 seconds ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 05:51 PM

Distt admin starts checking of Coronavirus certificates

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :On the directives of the National Command Operation Center (NCOC), Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Hassan Ehsan Friday visited the main bazaar and directed traders to ensure Coronavirus vaccination.

During the visit of Bazar and markets in Abbottabad, AC inspected various shops. While talking to APP, the Assistant Commissioner said that bazaar, bus terminals, shopping malls, private clinics, medical stores will be checked on a daily basis and fines will be imposed on those who do not get Coronavirus vaccination and cases will also be registered against them.

He further said that during the checking in bus terminals without vaccination passengers would not be allowed to travel while the owners of the transport will also be examined for vaccination.

Hassan Ehsan stated that no concession will be given to the violators of NCOC orders. He also appealed to the people of Abbottabad who have not been vaccinated to complete the vaccination process as soon as possible and keep the NADRA certificate to avoid any untoward situation.

The assistant commissioner said that today we have issued strict warnings to the individuals for violations and also issued instructions to the people in order to implement the code of conduct and enforce Coronavirus SOPs.

Related Topics

Abbottabad Visit Market Coronavirus

Recent Stories

How to become #ZeroToHero with Infinix latest Smar ..

How to become #ZeroToHero with Infinix latest Smartphone series!

12 minutes ago
 NAB Court indicts Shehbaz Sharif’s wife Nusrat S ..

NAB Court indicts Shehbaz Sharif’s wife Nusrat Shehbaz in money laundering cas ..

16 minutes ago
 United States And Pakistan Promote Private Sector ..

United States And Pakistan Promote Private Sector Investment In Clean Energy In ..

22 minutes ago
 US Embassy officials visit NUST to discuss avenues ..

US Embassy officials visit NUST to discuss avenues for collaboration

24 minutes ago

Chris Gayle pulls out of IPL due to ‘bio-bubble’ fatigue

25 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Denmark agree to strengthen bilateral re ..

Pakistan, Denmark agree to strengthen bilateral relations

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.