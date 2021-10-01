Distt admin starts checking of Coronavirus certificates

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :On the directives of the National Command Operation Center (NCOC), Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Hassan Ehsan Friday visited the main bazaar and directed traders to ensure Coronavirus vaccination.

During the visit of Bazar and markets in Abbottabad, AC inspected various shops. While talking to APP, the Assistant Commissioner said that bazaar, bus terminals, shopping malls, private clinics, medical stores will be checked on a daily basis and fines will be imposed on those who do not get Coronavirus vaccination and cases will also be registered against them.

He further said that during the checking in bus terminals without vaccination passengers would not be allowed to travel while the owners of the transport will also be examined for vaccination.

Hassan Ehsan stated that no concession will be given to the violators of NCOC orders. He also appealed to the people of Abbottabad who have not been vaccinated to complete the vaccination process as soon as possible and keep the NADRA certificate to avoid any untoward situation.

The assistant commissioner said that today we have issued strict warnings to the individuals for violations and also issued instructions to the people in order to implement the code of conduct and enforce Coronavirus SOPs.