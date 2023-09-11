Open Menu

Distt Admin Starts Crackdown Against Electricity Thieves

Umer Jamshaid Published September 11, 2023 | 11:10 PM

Distt admin starts crackdown against electricity thieves

The law enforcement agencies and the administration started a crackdown on Monday and tightened the cordon against the power thieves

Bahawalnagar, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2023 ) :The law enforcement agencies and the administration started a crackdown on Monday and tightened the cordon against the power thieves.

According to the report, during the last three days, 60 people faced action on the charge of electricity theft, while cases were registered against 30 accused.

Deputy Commissioner Zulfiqar Ahmed Bhawan said that a fine of Rs 2,985,500 has been imposed on electricity thieves and the connections of several defaulters cut down.

DC vowed that the operation against electricity thieves would continue in the same way and no influential person involved in power theft would be spared.

Related Topics

Electricity Fine Same

Recent Stories

Discussions with IMF underway to provide relief to ..

Discussions with IMF underway to provide relief to people: Mohammed Ali

4 minutes ago
 Nation marks 75th death anniversary of Quaid-e-Aza ..

Nation marks 75th death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah with rev ..

4 minutes ago
 Weekly inflation up by 0.96 percent

Weekly inflation up by 0.96 percent

5 minutes ago
 At school used as jail, Blinken hails Ukraine's 'e ..

At school used as jail, Blinken hails Ukraine's 'extraordinary resilience'

5 minutes ago
 AJK PM inaugurates official website of State Energ ..

AJK PM inaugurates official website of State Energy, Water Resources Deptt

5 minutes ago
 Pakistani-American businessmen urged to boost inve ..

Pakistani-American businessmen urged to boost investments in Pakistan

5 minutes ago
India aims to cooperate with UAE in smart cities, ..

India aims to cooperate with UAE in smart cities, technologies: Indian official

1 hour ago
 Rubu’ Qarn launches 1st edition of &#039;Kumon&# ..

Rubu’ Qarn launches 1st edition of &#039;Kumon&#039; mathematics programme

1 hour ago
 Breaking / UAE President directs urgent relief aid ..

Breaking / UAE President directs urgent relief aid, search and rescue teams to L ..

2 hours ago
 Jamal Shah inaugurates exhibition "Portraits of Qu ..

Jamal Shah inaugurates exhibition "Portraits of Quaid" at PNCA

1 hour ago
 G20 leaders endorse IRENA recommendations for glob ..

G20 leaders endorse IRENA recommendations for global renewable energy adoption

2 hours ago
 52nd Watch &amp; Jewellery Middle East Show to beg ..

52nd Watch &amp; Jewellery Middle East Show to begin September 27th

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan