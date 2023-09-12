Open Menu

Distt Admin Starts Crackdown Against Electricity Thieves

Faizan Hashmi Published September 12, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Bahawalnagar, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2023 ) :The law enforcement agencies and the administration started a crackdown on Monday and tightened the cordon against the power thieves.

According to the report, during the last three days, 60 people faced action on the charge of electricity theft, while cases were registered against 30 accused.

Deputy Commissioner Zulfiqar Ahmed Bhawan said that a fine of Rs 2,985,500 has been imposed on electricity thieves and the connections of several defaulters cut down.

DC vowed that the operation against electricity thieves would continue in the same way and no influential person involved in power theft would be spared.

