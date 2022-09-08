Distt Admin starts dengue awareness drive

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :In the wake of recent surge in cases of dengue in the provincial capital, the district administration on the directives of Deputy Commission has launched an awareness drive to prevent the disease.

The spokesman of District administration said here on Thursday that various teams have been constituted under the supervision of Additional Deputy Commissioner Relief Imran Khan to educate the masses about the preventive measures.

The special teams visited university road and other areas from where the cases were being reported and appealed to the masses to adopt the preventive measures to eliminate dengue.

They urged masses to keep the water tanks covered and do not store water in open containers. They teams also visited shopkeepers and also sought their cooperation in controlling the disease.