Open Menu

Distt Admin Starts Follow-up Of Polio Campaign

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 19, 2024 | 07:50 PM

Distt admin starts follow-up of polio campaign

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) A follow-up round of the polio vaccination campaign was commenced across Multan district by the district administration on Thursday to ensure that all children under five receive the vital vaccine.

The two-day campaign will focus on vaccinating children who were missed during the initial three-day drive.

This was said by the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Bukhari during a surprise visit to various areas of the city to inspect the performance of polio teams. During his visits, he interacted with families and personally verified the vaccination of children.

He said that over 1.

2 million children have successfully been vaccinated during the first phase of the campaign. He highlighted that no refusals or resistance to the vaccination process was reported, underscoring the community's support for the eradication of polio. He emphasized the importance of reaching every child during the follow-up round, pledging that all children will be vaccinated within the two-day timeframe.

He lauded the dedication and performance of field teams, encouraging them to continue their efforts with the same commitment. The initiative marks another significant step towards making Multan a polio-free district.

Related Topics

Multan Polio Visit Same Muhammad Ali All Million

Recent Stories

UAE participates in ICAO Assistance to Aircraft Ac ..

UAE participates in ICAO Assistance to Aircraft Accident Victims & Their Familie ..

7 minutes ago
 DHA highlights AI drive, diagnostic advancements i ..

DHA highlights AI drive, diagnostic advancements in healthcare

7 minutes ago
 Anwar Gargash meets German Minister of State at Fe ..

Anwar Gargash meets German Minister of State at Federal Foreign Office

21 minutes ago
 National Committee of Biosecurity discusses global ..

National Committee of Biosecurity discusses global epidemiological developments

22 minutes ago
 Vogue Dental and Aesthetics Clinic in Lahore - Tra ..

Vogue Dental and Aesthetics Clinic in Lahore - Transforming Smiles and Skin with ..

28 minutes ago
 PITB Software Engineering Wing Hosts First “Mela ..

PITB Software Engineering Wing Hosts First “Mela Fest” Event

35 minutes ago
Federal Tax Authority holds second forum to honour ..

Federal Tax Authority holds second forum to honour its strategic partners

52 minutes ago
 Shah Mehmood Qureshi, KP CM Gandapur and 14 others ..

Shah Mehmood Qureshi, KP CM Gandapur and 14 others indicted in May 9 GHQ attack ..

1 hour ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be played under hybri ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be played under hybrid model

1 hour ago
 UCI President announces plans for new Abu Dhabi br ..

UCI President announces plans for new Abu Dhabi branch

1 hour ago
 MoHAP, SCFA honour partners supporting Heat Exhaus ..

MoHAP, SCFA honour partners supporting Heat Exhaustion Prevention Campaign 2024

2 hours ago
 ADAFSA launches inaugural Farmers’ Market at Liw ..

ADAFSA launches inaugural Farmers’ Market at Liwa International Festival – M ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan