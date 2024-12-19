Distt admin starts follow-up of polio campaign

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) A follow-up round of the polio vaccination campaign was commenced across Multan district by the district administration on Thursday to ensure that all children under five receive the vital vaccine.

The two-day campaign will focus on vaccinating children who were missed during the initial three-day drive.

This was said by the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Bukhari during a surprise visit to various areas of the city to inspect the performance of polio teams. During his visits, he interacted with families and personally verified the vaccination of children.

He said that over 1.

2 million children have successfully been vaccinated during the first phase of the campaign. He highlighted that no refusals or resistance to the vaccination process was reported, underscoring the community's support for the eradication of polio. He emphasized the importance of reaching every child during the follow-up round, pledging that all children will be vaccinated within the two-day timeframe.

He lauded the dedication and performance of field teams, encouraging them to continue their efforts with the same commitment. The initiative marks another significant step towards making Multan a polio-free district.