Distt Admin Starts Relief Activities In Tharparkar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 48 seconds ago Sat 29th August 2020 | 04:14 PM

The Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar Muhammad Nawaz Soho said that distribution of relief goods to rain affected areas was underway

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar Muhammad Nawaz Soho said that distribution of relief goods to rain affected areas was underway.

According to a hand out on Saturday DC said that about 104 tents, 230 ration bags and 53 kitchen kits have so far been distributed in two union councils of kaloi taluka including Petaro and Serrhi, while tents,Kitchen kits,Mosquito mats,water cooler,blankets and ration bags have been provided to 97 rain �hit people of Deeplo taluka.

He further said that social welfare organizations were also providing food and other edible items to rain-hit peoples in different areas.

