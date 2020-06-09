Distt Admin starts two-week pre-monsoon cleanliness drive

The district administration has started pre-monsoon cleanliness drive in the district that would continue for two weeks, said Secretary Relief and Rehabilitation Khyber

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :The district administration has started pre-monsoon cleanliness drive in the district that would continue for two weeks, said Secretary Relief and Rehabilitation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abid Majeed on Tuesday.

He said that during the drive all major drains will be cleared before start of monsoon rains from July 15, adding that 11 water rescue teams have already been strategically placed in collaboration with UNDP Pakistan to deal with any emergency during the monsoon season.

He said the teams equipped with 25 boats, 10 scuba set, life jackets, rubber tubes and other equipment have been placed in Peshawar, Haripur, Nowshera, Swat, Chitral, DI Khan and Swabi.

Referring to locust control operation in the province, he said that the operations was underway in affected districts and district administrations, KP Agriculture department, Pakistan Army and other line departments were clearing the areas. So far more then 3.8 million hectare areas in 15 districts have been surveyed, he added.