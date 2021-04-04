Distt admin starts using drone camera for monitoring of SoP violations

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :District administration has started comprehensive monitoring of coronavirus standard operating procedure by using latest Drone cameras at general bus stand of the city here on Sunday.

The district administration has started monitoring of coronavirus SoP through Drone Camera at general bus stand which covered over 86 acre land. The camera was being used to check violation at all transport vehicles at entry and exit point of the bus stand.

Taking to journalists, Secretary RTA Rana Mohsin said that deputy commissioner has directed for strict implementation of SoP in order to control deadly virus from spreading.

He said that all terminals of the general bus stands were being washed properly while use of face mask for passengers has been made compulsory.

He said that as per directives of DC Ali Shahazad, free face masks have been distributed among passengers while different other facilities have also been made available at the bus stand for passengers.

Rana Mohsin added that a total of 91 passengers buses have been impounded so far while 223 buses challaned and fine of Rs 613,000 has been imposed on the transporters over violations of SoP during the ongoing crackdown.