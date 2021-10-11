Distt admin starts work for beatification of city

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :The district administration has started work for beautification of the historical city under a special drive initiated by the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Karim Khan here on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner Amir Karim Khan has directed officers concerned to ensure all possible measures for beautification of the city of saints. The DC has selected different roads and intersections of the road which would be made more beautiful through different development schemes.

Assistant Commissioner Khawaja Umair Mahmood along with Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Director General Syed Shafqat Raza visited different areas of the city to review ongoing beautification work here.

Speaking on the occasion, AC City Khawaja Umair Mahmood said that deputy commissioner has given task of beautification of the historical city.

He said the beautification work was being completed by PHA in collaboration with private companies. He said the tree plantation, lighting and landscaping work has been started at selected roads and intersections.

The PHA DG said the authority taking all possible measures for beautification of the city.