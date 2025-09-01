Distt Admin Steps Up Vehicle Emission Inspections In ICT
Umer Jamshaid Published September 01, 2025 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Islamabad district administration has intensified vehicle inspections under the ongoing Vehicle Emission Testing System to ensure compliance with environmental standards.
In this regard, Chairman of the Islamabad Transport Authority, Irfan Nawaz Memon, visited an inspection point to review the process.
He assessed the testing system in place and directed officials to speed up operations so that vehicles could be inspected without unnecessary delays.
Speaking on the occasion, the chairman said that more inspection points would soon be established across the city to facilitate citizens. He added that after the inspection phase is completed, action will be taken against vehicles failing to meet the required standards.
The initiative, carried out by the district administration, is part of measures to curb environmental pollution and promote cleaner transport. “We are ensuring strict vehicle inspections as part of eco-friendly steps,” Irfan Memon said.
He also appealed to citizens to bring their vehicles for timely inspection, noting that public cooperation is vital for the success of the campaign.
Officials confirmed that enforcement measures, including penalties for non-compliant vehicles, will follow once inspections are concluded.
