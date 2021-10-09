UrduPoint.com

Distt. Admin Succeeds In Removing Hurdles In Construction Of Northern Bypass

Sat 09th October 2021

Distt. Admin succeeds in removing hurdles in construction of Northern Bypass

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :The district administration resolved all problems and hurdles in the construction of Northern Bypass Packages II and III with mutual consent of the land owners and handed over the acquisition of land to contractor and directed him for acceleration of the pace of work on the project.

The Charsadda Road-Nasirbagh section of the Northern Bypass was the victim of delay since 2008 and in most of the area the land was under the occupation of land mafia, said a press release issued here on Saturday.

In this connection, a team of the district administration headed by Assistant Commissioner (AC)/ Collector Northern Bypass Dr. Ihtesham-ul-Haq held meetings with the land owners and local notables and succeeded in the acquisition of land with mutual agreement.

At Patwarian Bala where the rate of land was fixed at Rs 240 million was finalized and an amount of Rs 80 million was paid to the owners and a hefty amount of Rs 160 million of the national exchequer was saved.

Similarly, the land awarding in four other Muzas was also completed with immediate effect and the land and acquisition was given to the contractor.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khalid Mahmood said that all hurdles and problems in the construction of Northern Bypass have been addressed and the due to the personal efforts of the AC/Collector Northern Bypass, the acquisition of all lands has been given to the contractor.

He said the contractor has been directed for starting work on the project with immediate effect to complete the project as soon as possible and provide relief to the people.

