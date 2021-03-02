Distt admin take action against illegal wagon stands

District administration decided to take strict action against illegal wagon stands operating in different areas of the city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :District administration decided to take strict action against illegal wagon stands operating in different areas of the city.

According to official sources, the administration constituted a special squad to conduct raids and identify illegal stands.

The squad is comprised of secretary Regional Transport Authority, officials of Traffic Police and Civil Defence Department.

The decision of special squad was taken in a meeting chaired by Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarter Rana Ikhlaq Ahmad Khan and it was attended by secretary RTA, DSP Traffic and officers from Civil Defence Department.