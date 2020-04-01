Distt Admin takes 29 vehicles into custody over violation of lockdown

(@FahadShabbir)

LAKKI MARWAT, Apr 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) ::The district administration Wednesday took stern action against the violators of corona lock down and disperse people to different places while took 29 vehicles into custody.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Abdul Haseeb, Additional Assistant Commissioner Aminullah Khan conducted raids in Norang city and dispersed people at various places after sensitizing them about the corona threat.

The AAC also taking notice of public complaints about public complaints took into custody 20 general vehicles and 9 auto rickshaws.

Meanwhile the district administration amended lock down timing and issued directives for closure of all shops other then medical stores after 5 pm while vegetable and fruit shops, grocery and general stores would remain open from 9 am to 5 pm.