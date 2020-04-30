Distt Admin takes action against 213 hoarders, profiteers in Rawalpindi

(@FahadShabbir)

Under vigorous campaign against profiteering and hoarding, 1336 raids were conducted here by Price Control Magistrates during last two days in Rawalpindi District and action in accordance with the law was taken against 213 persons found indulged in violation of law

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :Under vigorous campaign against profiteering and hoarding, 1336 raids were conducted here by Price Control Magistrates during last two days in Rawalpindi District and action in accordance with the law was taken against 213 persons found indulged in violation of law.

The administration also sent behind the bars three violators while fines amounting to over Rs 3.8 million were also imposed in this connection.

According to a District Government spokesman, the campaign had been accelerated and raids were conducted on the special directives of Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt. � Anwal ul Haq.

He said, following the special directives of Punjab government, teams were constituted to conduct raids against holders, profiteers, adulterers and check violation of law particularly during Ramazan ul Mubarik.

Over 16500 raids were conducted at different markets during April and the administration imposed fines on 2489 shopkeepers for violating the law, he said adding, various persons found involved in profiteering, not displaying price lists and violating hygiene standards were arrested.

On the recommendation of the raiding team, 17 cases were also registered against the accused and they were sent behind the bars in respective police stations.

He said the raids would continue and the violators of the law would not be spared.

He said that special campaign against profiteering would continue to ensure the provision of daily use items on controlled rates.

The steps are being taken aimed at providing relief to the consumers particularly during the holy month of Ramazan-ul-Mubarik, he added.