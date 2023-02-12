Distt admin takes action against adulteration; registers 25 FIRs

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2023 ) :The district administration in action against the increase in the price of Roti, decrease in the weight, and sale of polythene bags and adulterated milk, registered 25 FIRs, more than 200 liters of milk were discarded and 300 kg bags seized for violation and ban on plastic bags.

On behalf of the district administration, Additional Assistant Commissioner-1 Ali Sher along with livestock specialist Dr. Sajjad took milk samples from various shops and analyzed them on the spot through a mobile lab and found mixing of chemicals with water in milk, FIR against 15 shopkeepers for selling substandard and adulterated milk Similarly, due to a lack of cleanliness, more than two hundred liters of milk were discarded while the chemicals used in the preparation of milk were taken into custody and legal action was initiated against the shopkeepers.

Besides this, the Additional Assistant Commissioner along with the enforcement teams of Tobacco Control Cell, TMA Abbottabad seized more than 300 kg of plastic bags and registered an FIR against 10 shopkeepers.

District administration requested the citizens to inform us regarding the quality of urban food items especially milk, juices, water, ghee and others at District Control Room 09929310553 to avoid adulteration in the food items and price hikes.