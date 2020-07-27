Distt admin takes action against illegal cattle markets

UrduPoint.com
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :The district administration on Monday took strict action against cattle markets which have been established illegally in the district.

The deputy commissioner has issued directives to concerned officials of the district administration to ensure that all the cattle markets were observing SOPs and operating legally.

Following the directives Additional Assistant Commissioner Murad Ahmed Hoti paid a visit to Gumbat and Upper Togh areas of Kohat and found illegal cattle markets.

He directed to remove these markets and registered cases against owners of these illegal cattle markets.

