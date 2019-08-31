UrduPoint.com
Distt Admin Takes Action Over Non-provision Of Medicines

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 31st August 2019 | 05:12 PM

Distt admin takes action over non-provision of medicines

The district administration took notice of non-provision of medicines to patients in the Nishtar Hospital's emergency ward

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2019 ) : The district administration took notice of non-provision of medicines to patients in the Nishtar Hospital's emergency ward.

According to official sources, 15 persons, who had sustained injuries in an accident at Pul 32 Bunyapur Road on Friday, were shifted to the Nishtar Hospital.

Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak visited the hospital to inquire after the injured, who informed him about non-provision of medicies to them. To which, the DC ordered the hospital administration to ensure provision of medicines free of cost to the patients.

He also deputed Additional Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi as an inquiry officer to investigate the matter and directed him to submit a report within 24 hours.

