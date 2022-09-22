UrduPoint.com

Distt Admin Takes All Possible Steps To Contain Dengue Spread: Admin East

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 22, 2022 | 08:53 PM

Distt admin takes all possible steps to contain Dengue spread: Admin East

Administrator DMC East, Rahmatullah Sheikh on Thursday said that DMC East was taking all possible measures on its own to eliminate dengue and other harmful bacteria

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :Administrator DMC East, Rahmatullah Sheikh on Thursday said that DMC East was taking all possible measures on its own to eliminate dengue and other harmful bacteria.

He expressed these views alongwith Director Advertisement Hammad N.

D Khan and others during inauguration of spraying disinfectants in the district East areas here.

He said that preventing the growth of dengue mosquitoes were more important to contain further spread of dengue. The use of clean water in homes was common, so clean water should be covered properly to prevent growth of dengue, he concluded.

Related Topics

Dengue Water All

Recent Stories

Ex-Mississippi Human Services Dept. Director Plead ..

Ex-Mississippi Human Services Dept. Director Pleads Guilty to Theft Charge - Jus ..

15 seconds ago
 Meta Hints at Possible Trump Return to Facebook Be ..

Meta Hints at Possible Trump Return to Facebook Before 2024 Election - Reports

17 seconds ago
 Ulema to be consulted on arrangements for Eid Mila ..

Ulema to be consulted on arrangements for Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH): Administrato ..

19 seconds ago
 All EU Decisions, Including Sanctions, Veto Abolit ..

All EU Decisions, Including Sanctions, Veto Abolition, Made Unanimously - Spokes ..

3 minutes ago
 Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power sus ..

Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power suspension programme

3 minutes ago
 China's Xiamen Airlines orders 40 A320neo aircraft ..

China's Xiamen Airlines orders 40 A320neo aircraft

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.