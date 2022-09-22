Distt admin takes all possible steps to contain Dengue spread: Admin East

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :Administrator DMC East, Rahmatullah Sheikh on Thursday said that DMC East was taking all possible measures on its own to eliminate dengue and other harmful bacteria.

He expressed these views alongwith Director Advertisement Hammad N.

D Khan and others during inauguration of spraying disinfectants in the district East areas here.

He said that preventing the growth of dengue mosquitoes were more important to contain further spread of dengue. The use of clean water in homes was common, so clean water should be covered properly to prevent growth of dengue, he concluded.