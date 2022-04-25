UrduPoint.com

Distt Admin Takes Measures Against Child Labour : Tariq Salam

Muhammad Irfan Published April 25, 2022 | 03:15 PM

Distt admin takes measures against child labour : Tariq Salam

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat Monday said that we were taking measures for the protection of child labour, eradication of bonded labour and human trafficking, he expressed these views while chairing a meeting regarding District Vigilance Committee (DVC) at his office

The meeting discussed issues related to the implementation of the decisions taken in the previous meeting and steps to be taken. Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad instructed Assistant Commissioner to conduct a meeting for the compilation of statistics regarding the data of children working in the vegetable market with the cooperation of the Sahil Foundation.

He urged all departments to conduct awareness campaigns regarding the prevention of child labor and human trafficking.

Tariq Salam Marwat directed concerned departments to identify cases related to child labor and human trafficking after which action would be taken in accordance with the law.

Deputy Commissioner directed to collect data of all beggars in the district, gather and check the data and ensure that the identification of underage children who were forced to work without pay is ensured and also take strict action against violators in this regard.

