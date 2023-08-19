Distt admin takes measures for differently-abled persons

Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published August 19, 2023 | 05:51 PM

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2023 ) :The Deputy Commissioner (DC) chaired a meeting regarding the concerns of differently-abled persons at Circuit House, here Saturday.

The DC outlined a comprehensive plan to enhance accessibility across the district in two phases.

The initial phase, scheduled within a month, targets major establishments such as hospitals, schools, colleges, and offices that witness a significant influx of differently-abled persons.

The second phase comprises other pertinent offices.

Furthermore, DC mandated the Department of Communication & Works (C&W) to ensure that upcoming constructions cater fully to differently-abled persons.

DC directed the Health Department to ensure free medical treatment, including medicines, for differently-abled persons and their families.

The entitlement would be based on their Disability Cards or Certification.

To address hearing impairments, DC called for the installation of hearing test equipment at King Abdullah Teaching Hospital and entrusted the Secretary and DG Health to oversee arrangements.

DC instructed DSP Traffic Arshad Khan and a Transport Union representative to secure a 50% fare concession for differently-abled persons. Additionally, special provisions were introduced to allocate front seats in vehicles for this group.

Representatives of education, Health, Social Welfare, Population Welfare, Zakat, Baitulmaal, Public Health, Revenue, TMA, and WAPDA were present at the meeting.

