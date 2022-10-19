UrduPoint.com

Distt Admin Takes Measures To Stabilize Prices Of Essential Items: DC

Umer Jamshaid Published October 19, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Distt admin takes measures to stabilize prices of essential items: DC

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Shehzad Thaheem on Wednesday said that due to effective price control mechanism and the measures taken by the district administration, prices of essential items have stabilized to some extent.

He said that overcharging of even single penny would not be tolerated in the price of flour, pulses, vegetables and other eatables.

He directed that special attention be paid to maintaining a balance between supply and demand of essential items as well as stability of the prices and no effort be spared in the provision of high quality food items to the masses at fixed rates. He said that besides heads of concerned departments would also be accountable in this regard.

He said that he would personally preside over the meeting of District Price Control Committee for monitoring the prices of essential commodities and their supply and demand on daily basis.

He said that Additional Deputy Commissioners (ADCs) Assistant Commissioners (ACs) and Mukhtiarkars should pay regular visits to the markets and concerned departments should perform their duties efficiently to show results.

He was presiding over a meeting of price control committee to review prices of essential items at his office here.

The Deputy Commissioner directed the District Officer Agriculture to submit an effective plan for increasing the area of cultivation of pulses as well as safeguarding the production of farmers. He said that farmers be facilitated in the direct sale of their produce in agri-markets.

The Deputy Commissioner also directed that a report be submitted in the next meeting regarding progress on the project of kitchen gardening and the results produced so far. He said that all wings of food, livestock and agriculture departments be fully activated. He said that the extension staff of agriculture department should promote awareness about cultivation of vegetables.

He also directed Director Labour and District Controller Food, Sukkur to ensure effective checking of weight and measures and stern action be taken against the elements involved in short measuring.

Related Topics

Agriculture Sale Sukkur Progress Price Market All Weight Labour Flour

Recent Stories

Pakistan to adopt effective measures to eradicate ..

Pakistan to adopt effective measures to eradicate polio

4 hours ago
 China helped Pakistan in difficult times: PM Shehb ..

China helped Pakistan in difficult times: PM Shehbaz

4 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 08 West Indies Vs. Zimbab ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 08 West Indies Vs. Zimbabwe

5 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Rain interrupts Pakistan, Afgh ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Rain interrupts Pakistan, Afghanistan match

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 October 2022

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 19th Oc ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 19th October 2022

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.