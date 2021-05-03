UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Distt Admin Takes Steps To Prevent Spread Of Coronavirus

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 03rd May 2021 | 06:19 PM

Distt Admin takes steps to prevent spread of coronavirus

The district administration of Dera Ismail Khan Monday said that tangible steps were being taken to ensure implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) to contain spread of corona pandemic in the district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :The district administration of Dera Ismail Khan Monday said that tangible steps were being taken to ensure implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) to contain spread of corona pandemic in the district.

As part of the efforts, the district administration has sealed various swimming pools in the city on violation of corona SOPs.

A statement issued by the district administration of Dera said that no leniency is being shown to violators.

It urged the people to strictly follow all precautionary measures including use of face masks and social distancing and cooperate with the district administration during lockdown days.

It said that as part of relief measures, the administration is also providing flour to people at subsidized rates, adding that a 10 kg flour bag is being sold at Rs 430 at fair price shops and mobile trucks.

Related Topics

Mobile Dera Ismail Khan Price All Flour

Recent Stories

Murad orders enforcement of strict measures in Kar ..

1 minute ago

German industry hit by shortages of intermediate p ..

1 minute ago

PNCA announces results of week-21 talent hunt cont ..

1 minute ago

UAE ranks first in the world for mobile network sp ..

36 minutes ago

Health minister reviews UAE&#039;s experience in C ..

36 minutes ago

President calls for promoting digitalization of go ..

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.