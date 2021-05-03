Distt Admin takes steps to prevent spread of coronavirus

The district administration of Dera Ismail Khan Monday said that tangible steps were being taken to ensure implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) to contain spread of corona pandemic in the district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :The district administration of Dera Ismail Khan Monday said that tangible steps were being taken to ensure implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) to contain spread of corona pandemic in the district.

As part of the efforts, the district administration has sealed various swimming pools in the city on violation of corona SOPs.

A statement issued by the district administration of Dera said that no leniency is being shown to violators.

It urged the people to strictly follow all precautionary measures including use of face masks and social distancing and cooperate with the district administration during lockdown days.

It said that as part of relief measures, the administration is also providing flour to people at subsidized rates, adding that a 10 kg flour bag is being sold at Rs 430 at fair price shops and mobile trucks.