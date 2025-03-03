Open Menu

Distt Admin Takes Swift Action Against Price Hikes

Faizan Hashmi Published March 03, 2025 | 02:20 PM

Distt admin takes swift action against price hikes

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) In an effort to regulate prices and uphold fair trade practices, the District Administration here on Monday conducted a surprise inspection of local markets in the Lal Qila sub-division.

Assistant Commissioner Lal Qila, Baqir Ali, led the early morning operation in Kambar, Hayasri, and Zimdara markets.

During the inspection, authorities closely examined the sale of goods to ensure compliance with official rates.

They also checked price lists and assessed hygiene standards in shops, including those of butchers, vegetable vendors, and poultry sellers.

Additionally, the price monitoring team was evaluated, with all department representatives found present and on duty.

Petrol pumps were also inspected, with officials verifying fuel gauge accuracy, cleanliness, and adherence to government-set prices.

Meanwhile, Levies personnel and traffic police were mobilized to ensure smooth traffic flow and remove temporary encroachments on the spot.

The district administration has reiterated its commitment to enforcing price control measures and maintaining order in local markets.

APP/aiq-adi

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi real estate transactions hit AED17.24 bi ..

Abu Dhabi real estate transactions hit AED17.24 billion in first two months of 2 ..

26 minutes ago
 NYU Abu Dhabi researchers develop tool to enhance ..

NYU Abu Dhabi researchers develop tool to enhance cold-temperature cancer surger ..

56 minutes ago
 ‘Cleveland Clinic’ saves vision for patient wi ..

‘Cleveland Clinic’ saves vision for patient with rare invasive fungal sinusi ..

1 hour ago
 UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Paraguay

1 hour ago
 Babar Azam’s inclusion in Pakistan squad for New ..

Babar Azam’s inclusion in Pakistan squad for New Zealand tour yet to be made

2 hours ago
 Maritime Security Exercise Sea Guard-25 Culminates ..

Maritime Security Exercise Sea Guard-25 Culminates at Karachi

2 hours ago
vivo X200 Pro Captures the Majestic Beauty of Snow ..

Vivo X200 Pro Captures the Majestic Beauty of Snow-Capped Mountains with Shehroz ..

2 hours ago
 The Mobile Photo Revolution Is Almost Here—Are Y ..

The Mobile Photo Revolution Is Almost Here—Are You Ready for the OPPO Reno 13 ..

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Bulgaria on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Bulgaria on Liberation Day

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 March 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2025

6 hours ago
 RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan