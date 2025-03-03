Distt Admin Takes Swift Action Against Price Hikes
Faizan Hashmi Published March 03, 2025 | 02:20 PM
DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) In an effort to regulate prices and uphold fair trade practices, the District Administration here on Monday conducted a surprise inspection of local markets in the Lal Qila sub-division.
Assistant Commissioner Lal Qila, Baqir Ali, led the early morning operation in Kambar, Hayasri, and Zimdara markets.
During the inspection, authorities closely examined the sale of goods to ensure compliance with official rates.
They also checked price lists and assessed hygiene standards in shops, including those of butchers, vegetable vendors, and poultry sellers.
Additionally, the price monitoring team was evaluated, with all department representatives found present and on duty.
Petrol pumps were also inspected, with officials verifying fuel gauge accuracy, cleanliness, and adherence to government-set prices.
Meanwhile, Levies personnel and traffic police were mobilized to ensure smooth traffic flow and remove temporary encroachments on the spot.
The district administration has reiterated its commitment to enforcing price control measures and maintaining order in local markets.
APP/aiq-adi
Recent Stories
Abu Dhabi real estate transactions hit AED17.24 billion in first two months of 2 ..
NYU Abu Dhabi researchers develop tool to enhance cold-temperature cancer surger ..
‘Cleveland Clinic’ saves vision for patient with rare invasive fungal sinusi ..
UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Paraguay
Babar Azam’s inclusion in Pakistan squad for New Zealand tour yet to be made
Maritime Security Exercise Sea Guard-25 Culminates at Karachi
Vivo X200 Pro Captures the Majestic Beauty of Snow-Capped Mountains with Shehroz ..
The Mobile Photo Revolution Is Almost Here—Are You Ready for the OPPO Reno 13 ..
UAE leaders congratulate President of Bulgaria on Liberation Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2025
RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers
More Stories From Pakistan
-
China's Two Sessions set to boost Pak-China ties & economic growth6 minutes ago
-
DC Sanghar urges traders to avoid hoarding & follow fixed prices during Ramazan6 minutes ago
-
Youth Empowerment Milestone: Rs. 209 billion disbursed to 31,700 young entrepreneurs6 minutes ago
-
"Cheap Tandoor Project" inaugurated during Ramazan6 minutes ago
-
Distt admin takes swift action against price hikes6 minutes ago
-
DC chairs DLC's meeting16 minutes ago
-
OGDCL to organize Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 202516 minutes ago
-
AC Qasimabad conducts surprise operation to check prices16 minutes ago
-
Ramazan price crackdown: 51 sellers arrested, 3 shops sealed in ICT36 minutes ago
-
Ramazan food safety crackdown: IFA inspects 26 outlets, warns violators1 hour ago
-
Drug trafficker held1 hour ago
-
NHA extends deadline for Toll Plaza management bidding1 hour ago