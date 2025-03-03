Distt admin takes swift action against price hikes

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) In an effort to regulate prices and uphold fair trade practices, the District Administration here on Monday conducted a surprise inspection of local markets in the Lal Qila sub-division.

Assistant Commissioner Lal Qila, Baqir Ali, led the early morning operation in Kambar, Hayasri, and Zimdara markets.

During the inspection, authorities closely examined the sale of goods to ensure compliance with official rates.

They also checked price lists and assessed hygiene standards in shops, including those of butchers, vegetable vendors, and poultry sellers.

Additionally, the price monitoring team was evaluated, with all department representatives found present and on duty.

Petrol pumps were also inspected, with officials verifying fuel gauge accuracy, cleanliness, and adherence to government-set prices.

Meanwhile, Levies personnel and traffic police were mobilized to ensure smooth traffic flow and remove temporary encroachments on the spot.

The district administration has reiterated its commitment to enforcing price control measures and maintaining order in local markets.

