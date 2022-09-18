UrduPoint.com

Distt Admin Taking Concrete Measures To Ensure Best Facilities At Educational Institutions

Sumaira FH Published September 18, 2022 | 06:50 PM

Distt Admin taking concrete measures to ensure best facilities at educational institutions

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2022 ) :The district administration was taking concrete measures to ensure best facilities in educational institutions.

In this regard, Assistant Commissioner Paharpur Aneeq Anwar has visited different schools of the Tehsil where he checked the educational activities and attendance of students as well as teachers.

The assistant commissioner also checked the availability of clean drinking water and other facilities being provided to the students.

During his visit, the assistant commissioner said the administration would not leave any stone unturned for provision of quality education to all the children.

He said the rehabilitation of different schools were underway which were damaged with the recent rains and floods.

Related Topics

Education Water Visit All Best Rains

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 September 202 ..

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th September 2022

10 hours ago
 PTI leadership trying to create unrest in country: ..

PTI leadership trying to create unrest in country: Senator Dr Afnan

19 hours ago
 Israeli Prime Minister to Head to New York for UNG ..

Israeli Prime Minister to Head to New York for UNGA on Monday - Statement

19 hours ago
 Biden Missing From List of UNGA Speakers on Openin ..

Biden Missing From List of UNGA Speakers on Opening Day

19 hours ago
 Prime Minister arrives in London to attend Queen E ..

Prime Minister arrives in London to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.