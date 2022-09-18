Distt Admin taking concrete measures to ensure best facilities at educational institutions

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2022 ) :The district administration was taking concrete measures to ensure best facilities in educational institutions.

In this regard, Assistant Commissioner Paharpur Aneeq Anwar has visited different schools of the Tehsil where he checked the educational activities and attendance of students as well as teachers.

The assistant commissioner also checked the availability of clean drinking water and other facilities being provided to the students.

During his visit, the assistant commissioner said the administration would not leave any stone unturned for provision of quality education to all the children.

He said the rehabilitation of different schools were underway which were damaged with the recent rains and floods.