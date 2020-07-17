Distt admin taking steps for ensuring safe environment to people

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) ::District administration was taking practical steps for ensuring a safe environment to people in purchase of sacrificial animals for Eid-ul-Adha and also protect them from the harmful effects of the corona epidemic.

In this connection, the district administration held several consultative meetings in the light of the directives issued by the provincial government to the respective district.

In the light of the recommendations of these meetings, and SOPs issued by the provincial government, TMO Kohat Muhammad Shoaib has issued notification for the establishment of special Eid fairs and cattle markets at seven places for the people within the limits of TMA Kohat.

The places including Mela Moishan Bannu Road, Mela Moishan Bili Ting, Cattle Trading Point Muslimabad Bannu Road, Togh Bala Pindi Road, Muhammadzai Hangu Road, Kacha Paka Hangu Road and Jangalkhel Bypass Road with SOPs for corona and congo will strictly follow.