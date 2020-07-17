UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Distt Admin Taking Steps For Ensuring Safe Environment To People

Umer Jamshaid 13 seconds ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 05:50 PM

Distt admin taking steps for ensuring safe environment to people

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) ::District administration was taking practical steps for ensuring a safe environment to people in purchase of sacrificial animals for Eid-ul-Adha and also protect them from the harmful effects of the corona epidemic.

In this connection, the district administration held several consultative meetings in the light of the directives issued by the provincial government to the respective district.

In the light of the recommendations of these meetings, and SOPs issued by the provincial government, TMO Kohat Muhammad Shoaib has issued notification for the establishment of special Eid fairs and cattle markets at seven places for the people within the limits of TMA Kohat.

The places including Mela Moishan Bannu Road, Mela Moishan Bili Ting, Cattle Trading Point Muslimabad Bannu Road, Togh Bala Pindi Road, Muhammadzai Hangu Road, Kacha Paka Hangu Road and Jangalkhel Bypass Road with SOPs for corona and congo will strictly follow.

Related Topics

Bannu Road Hangu Kohat Congo Market From Government

Recent Stories

TCL Pakistan brings Bari Eid Bari Offer with exclu ..

43 minutes ago

Interior Ministry says US blogger Cynthia is not i ..

48 minutes ago

Govt charges 17 per cent tax on POL products, Sena ..

1 hour ago

A devastating wheat crisis is engulfing the countr ..

1 hour ago

Oil Tankers and Contractors Association announces ..

2 hours ago

ECNEC approves KPEC, Swat Motorway Phase-II

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.