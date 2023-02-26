Distt admin taking steps for implementation on energy saving policy

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :The district administration has taken steps to ensure implementation of the energy saving policy announced by the Federal government.

In this connection, the officials of the district administration have issued instructions to the owners of the commercial centres and markets, as well as shopkeepers close their shops well before 8.

00 p.m.

The officials said that the marriage halls and restaurants would remain open till 10.00 p.m. while appealing to the business community to comply with the restrictions.

In case of any violation, action would be taken in accordance with law, the officials of the district administration said.