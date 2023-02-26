UrduPoint.com

Distt Admin Taking Steps For Implementation On Energy Saving Policy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 26, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Distt admin taking steps for implementation on energy saving policy

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :The district administration has taken steps to ensure implementation of the energy saving policy announced by the Federal government.

In this connection, the officials of the district administration have issued instructions to the owners of the commercial centres and markets, as well as shopkeepers close their shops well before 8.

00 p.m.

The officials said that the marriage halls and restaurants would remain open till 10.00 p.m. while appealing to the business community to comply with the restrictions.

In case of any violation, action would be taken in accordance with law, the officials of the district administration said.

Related Topics

Business Marriage Market Government P

Recent Stories

SAIF Zone, Al Ansari Exchange offer new payment se ..

SAIF Zone, Al Ansari Exchange offer new payment service to enhance customer expe ..

33 minutes ago
 PSL 2023 Match 14 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans ..

PSL 2023 Match 14 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans Score, History, Who Will Win

46 minutes ago
 Arab Parliament for Child elects president, deputi ..

Arab Parliament for Child elects president, deputies

48 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 February 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th February 2023

5 hours ago
 Proportial voting in Pakistan

Proportial voting in Pakistan

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.