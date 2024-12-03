Open Menu

Distt Admin Targets Illegal Encroachments At Khanna Pul

Muhammad Irfan Published December 03, 2024 | 10:29 PM

On the directive of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, anti-encroachment operations are underway in the federal capital to clear up spaces occupied unlawfully by vendors and widen the pathways for passersby

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) On the directive of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, anti-encroachment operations are underway in the Federal capital to clear up spaces occupied unlawfully by vendors and widen the pathways for passersby.

For this purpose, Assistant Commissioners (ACs) are actively involved in removing illegal structures across various areas, said the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration spokesman on Tuesday.

A special operation recently carried out at Khanna Pul under the supervision of AC Nilore.

The operation focused on removing illegal encroachments at the Khanna Pul. Authorities issued stern warnings to local shopkeepers who were found to have encroached upon public spaces, reminding them of the importance of keeping their areas clear.

The DC Islamabad has directed all relevant authorities to continue the anti-encroachment operations throughout the city. He issued a stern warning, stating that strict action would be taken against anyone occupying government or public spaces for personal use.

