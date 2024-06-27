Distt admin targets illegal encroachments in ICT

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) On the directive of Deputy Commissioner(DC) Irfan Nawaz Memon, a large-scale anti-encroachment operation is underway in the Federal capital.

Assistant Commissioners (ACs) are actively involved in removing illegal structures across various areas.

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration's spokesman said that AC Nilore, along with district teams, carried out a raid in Khanna Pul. They cleared temporary encroachments from the green belt in the area.

In a similar effort, AC City led operations in Blue Area and F-7.

They dismantled 14 illegal structures and revoked the license of a hotel that had extended its seating area onto the footpath.

Additionally, AC City supervised another operation in F-7 Markaz, working with the Directorate of Municipal Administration (DMA) to remove further illegal structures.

During these operations, DC issued a stern warning, stating that strict action would be taken against anyone occupying government or public spaces for personal use.