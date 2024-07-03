Distt Admin Targets Illegal Encroachments In ICT
Muhammad Irfan Published July 03, 2024 | 03:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) On the directive of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, a large-scale anti-encroachment operation is underway in the federal capital to improve the condition of markets and widen the pathways for passersby.
For this purpose, Assistant Commissioners (ACs) are actively involved in removing illegal structures across various areas, said the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration spokesman.
In one action, Assistant Commissioner City, Farhan Ahmed, along with district teams, carried out a raid in Abbas Market F-6 and cleared temporary encroachments from the green belt in the area.
In a similar effort, AC City led operations in the Blue Area and F-6 areas of the Federal Capital. They dismantled illegal structures and revoked the license of a hotel that had extended its seating area onto the footpath.
Additionally, AC City supervised another operation in F-7 Markaz, working with the Directorate of Municipal Administration (DMA) to remove further illegal structures.
During these operations, the DC issued a stern warning, stating that strict action would be taken against anyone occupying government or public spaces for personal use.
