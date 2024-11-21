Distt admin targets illegal encroachments in ICT; 6 arrested and vehicles seized

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) On the directive of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, anti-encroachment operations are underway in the Federal capital to clear up spaces occupied unlawfully by vendors and widen the pathways for passersby.

For this purpose, Assistant Commissioners (ACs) are actively involved in removing illegal structures across various areas, said the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration spokesman.

In one action, Assistant Commissioner City, along with district teams, carried out a raid in G-6 and cleared temporary encroachments from the green belt in the area.

In a similar effort, AC Saddar led operation in the surroundings of vegetable market and dismantled illegal structures. During this operation, six individuals were arrested and three illegal parking vehicles were impounded and taken to the local police station.

The DC Islamabad has directed all relevant authorities to continue the anti-encroachment operations throughout the city. He issued a stern warning, stating that strict action would be taken against anyone occupying government or public spaces for personal use.