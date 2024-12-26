Distt Admin Targets Street Beggars; Arrests 67
Umer Jamshaid Published December 26, 2024 | 04:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has intensified its efforts to curb street begging. and conducted targeted operations, led by Assistant Commissioners (ACs) from various areas.
As a result, the administration managed to arrest 67 beggars over the past few days.
According to a spokesperson for the ICT administration, AC Rural apprehended 13 individuals, while AC City detained 12 professional beggars.
Similarly, AC Industrial Area, with the support of district administration teams, arrested six beggars.
In another operation, AC Shalimar rounded up 14 individuals, while AC Rural targeted areas notorious for organized begging and arrested 11 more beggars.
Furthermore, AC Secretariat apprehended eight beggars, and AC City detained three more, sending all of them to jail.
On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, directed all assistant commissioners to maintain daily operations against professional beggars, ensuring that public spaces remain clear of such activities.
The DC also urged citizens to support the administration's efforts by discouraging practices that enable begging mafias.
Authorities emphasized that this campaign is not a one-time effort but part of a sustained initiative.
The DC highlighted the need for coordinated actions to address the issue comprehensively, with a focus on rehabilitation and deterrence where necessary.
The district administration has appealed to the public for cooperation in reporting areas where begging is prevalent. Daily monitoring and enforcement by ACs will continue as the administration seeks to address the issue at its roots.
Recent Stories
Saud bin Saqr receives Uzbekistan's Ambassador
Ministry of Human Resources organises nationwide New Year's Eve celebrations for ..
Dubai Customs orgnaises AEO Connect 2024 forum
Military court sentences 60 more civilians in May 9 Jinnah House attack case
PHC allows bail to Khadija Shah, Rauf Hassan, Naeem Panjutha and other PTI leade ..
Al Wathba Dates Festival to kick off Januaury 10
Babar Azam becomes world’s third batsman to score 4,000 runs
Emirates NBD joins National Incubator Network
Ma’an, ADCB partner to advance community engagement, social initiatives
Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy named strategic partner for 1 Billion Followers ..
Dubai Free Zones Council emphasises commitment to support emirate's economic age ..
Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities, Digital School to advance digital e ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Parliamentary secretary inaugurates waiting area at DHQ hospital1 minute ago
-
Fesco performance report1 minute ago
-
Distt admin targets street beggars; arrests 671 minute ago
-
Bridal competition at Women Centre Muzaffargarh11 minutes ago
-
Man killed in clash over missing girl11 minutes ago
-
Four drug-peddlers arrested with drugs21 minutes ago
-
2024 round-up: Islamabad Police achieves 75% reduction in serious crimes21 minutes ago
-
Firewood sales soar as winter's grip tightens in KP21 minutes ago
-
Seminar held on working women day at BZU31 minutes ago
-
Involvement in May 9 riots: Another 60 civilian get 2-10 years jail sentences31 minutes ago
-
30th death anniversary of Parveen Shakir observed31 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews progress on health development41 minutes ago