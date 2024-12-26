Distt admin targets street beggars; arrests 67

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has intensified its efforts to curb street begging. and conducted targeted operations, led by Assistant Commissioners (ACs) from various areas.

As a result, the administration managed to arrest 67 beggars over the past few days.

According to a spokesperson for the ICT administration, AC Rural apprehended 13 individuals, while AC City detained 12 professional beggars.

Similarly, AC Industrial Area, with the support of district administration teams, arrested six beggars.

In another operation, AC Shalimar rounded up 14 individuals, while AC Rural targeted areas notorious for organized begging and arrested 11 more beggars.

Furthermore, AC Secretariat apprehended eight beggars, and AC City detained three more, sending all of them to jail.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, directed all assistant commissioners to maintain daily operations against professional beggars, ensuring that public spaces remain clear of such activities.

The DC also urged citizens to support the administration's efforts by discouraging practices that enable begging mafias.

Authorities emphasized that this campaign is not a one-time effort but part of a sustained initiative.

The DC highlighted the need for coordinated actions to address the issue comprehensively, with a focus on rehabilitation and deterrence where necessary.

The district administration has appealed to the public for cooperation in reporting areas where begging is prevalent. Daily monitoring and enforcement by ACs will continue as the administration seeks to address the issue at its roots.