Distt Admin Team Visits NADRA Office

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 30, 2022 | 06:00 PM

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) ::A team of district administration, led by Additional Assistant Commissioner Samarbagh, Noman Pervaiz Wednesday visited NADRA office and inspected its various sections.

He also met with people and asked them about the status of service delivery in NADRA office.

He directed staff to take measures to control overcrowding and further improve service delivery in the office for maximum facilitation of people.

Later, he held a meeting with Town Municipal Officer and directed to make street lights fully functional. It was also decided to start a cleanliness campaign in the city with the cooperation and support of locals.

