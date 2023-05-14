Distt Admin, TKF launch 'Disaster Risk Reduction and Climate Change Adaptation'

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2023 ) :The district administration in collaboration with Tameer E Khalaq Foundation (TKF) has organized a one-day event to launch the project 'Disaster Risk Reduction and Climate Change Adaptation', here.

The project, financed by International Organization for Migration (IOM), has been started in two village councils of Tehsil Draban of the district.

The event was attended by men and women from diverse walks and thoughts of life besides the heads of numerous district-level government departments, social workers, Ex-local body representatives, NGOs, INGOs, community elders, and a significant amount of activists.

TKF Provincial Coordinator Dr Niamat Ali stressed the collaborative efforts to reduce the damages brought on by natural disasters.

He said the project's Launching Event was aimed to inform various stakeholders about the newly launched project, its goals and objectives. Besides, he fully explained the methodology and key activities of the project before the participants.

Dr Nimat Ali added, "It is crucial for the local population to be informed of potential risks and disasters in order to manage them and reduce the likelihood of human casualties as well as financial risks and losses from natural disasters.

He said, "School-based Disaster Risk Reduction activities will also be carried out to minimize and manage the disasters.

Earlier, the project manager Muhammad Naeem Mehsud welcomed the participants and thanked them for being a part of the opening ceremony.

Muhammad Naeem Mehsud said the project would work with the residents of the two village councils with the assistance of the district administration to improve the targeted villagers' awareness and capacity in coping with floods and damages.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Relief Ahad Yusuf said, "DI Khan is an agricultural district and the junction point of three provinces and the floods in August last year caused havoc in every aspect of life." Ahad Yusuf said, "The project will sensitize the local people to deal with the coming natural calamities, adding that the district administration will self-monitor the training process of disaster committees at the village level." District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Mahmood Jan Bettani stated, "The government, NGOs and INGOs' efforts in the previous year's flood are praiseworthy." He said, "Fata Disaster Management Authority (FDMA) predicts significantly more hazardous floods this year than were experienced last year, so we need to organise and prepare for the upcoming floods." In his closing remarks, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Draban Nadir Nazar emphasized the importance of local people's active participation in achieving the project's goals of raising awareness, enhancing village-level capacity, and developing community plans.

He stated that various stages of the project would involve training workshops on pre-flood, during-flood, and post-flood procedures in order to increase the capacity of the local population.

He extended his appreciation to the TKF and IOM for the project launching event.