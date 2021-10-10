UrduPoint.com

Distt Admin To Achieve Vaccination Target

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 10th October 2021 | 07:50 PM

Distt admin to achieve vaccination target

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi Sunday directed officers of health department to achieve 100 percent target of vaccination drive against coronavirus.

Presiding over a meeting to review performance of the departments concerned here, the deputy commissioner said the government was striving hard to ensure vaccination of maximum citizens in order prevent coronavirus spread.

He warned officers that strict action would be taken against them if found involved in negligence during the drive.

He said the stern action would also be taken against private educational institutes, petrol pumps, transport terminals, marriage halls, markets and others over non-cooperative attitude with the health department.

The DC appealed masses to get themselves vaccinated at the earliest in order to protect themselves and their family members from the virus.

More Stories From Pakistan

