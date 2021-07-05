Distt admin to ensure best arrangements during Muharram-Ul-Haram: DC

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shahzad on Monday said that district administration would ensure best arrangements during Muharram-Ul-Haram to avoid any untoward situation.

Presiding over a meeting the City Police Officer (CPO) Munir Masood Marth and license holders at his office, the deputy commissioner said that efforts were being made to make exemplary arrangements during Muharram. He stressed upon the need of coordination between administrative of mourning processions and district administration for best arrangements. He directed officers of metropolitan corporation to issue tenders for repairing of roads and street lights as early as possible,adding that no negligence would be tolerated in this context.

The DC Ali Shahzad also directed Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) to resolve sewerage issues of mourning procession routes before Muharram otherwise,strict action would be taken over negligence.

Speaking on the occasion, City Police Officer (CPO) Munir Masood Marth said that foolproof security arrangements would be ensured during Muharram in order to avoid any untoward incident. He urged license holders to cooperate with police by completing Majalis and mourning processions within the decided time.

The license holder Asghar Hussain Naqvi, Khawar Hussnain Bhutta, Muziyun Abbas Chavan and other assured their support and cooperation with police and district administration in ensuring muharram peaceful.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Qamar-Ul-Zaman Qaisrani, assistant commissioners and other concerned officers were also present in the meeting.