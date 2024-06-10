Distt admin to ensure best arrangements during Muharram

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Wasim Hamid Sandhu said that best arrangements would be ensured during Muharram and upgradation of routes of mourning processions would be started soon.

Presiding over a meeting to review arrangements for Muharram here on Monday, the deputy commissioner said that extra security and CCTV cameras would be installed at all sensitive Majalis and mourning processions. He said that issues regarding mourning procession routes would be resolved after consultation with mourners and license holders.

Sandhu maintained that special camps would be set up during Muharram of Rescue 1122, Civil Defense, Waste Management Company, Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) and other concerned departments.

Speaking on the occasion, City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar said that foolproof security arrangements would be made during Muharram and law violators would be treated with iron hands. He said that police along with other law enforcement agencies would ensure screening of sensitive places. He said that special plan would be formed for security of mourning processions and Majalis.