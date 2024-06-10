Distt Admin To Ensure Best Arrangements During Muharram
Umer Jamshaid Published June 10, 2024 | 05:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Wasim Hamid Sandhu said that best arrangements would be ensured during Muharram and upgradation of routes of mourning processions would be started soon.
Presiding over a meeting to review arrangements for Muharram here on Monday, the deputy commissioner said that extra security and CCTV cameras would be installed at all sensitive Majalis and mourning processions. He said that issues regarding mourning procession routes would be resolved after consultation with mourners and license holders.
Sandhu maintained that special camps would be set up during Muharram of Rescue 1122, Civil Defense, Waste Management Company, Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) and other concerned departments.
Speaking on the occasion, City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar said that foolproof security arrangements would be made during Muharram and law violators would be treated with iron hands. He said that police along with other law enforcement agencies would ensure screening of sensitive places. He said that special plan would be formed for security of mourning processions and Majalis.
Recent Stories
SBP decides to reduce policy rate by Rs150bps to 20.5pc
Navjot Singh Sidhu meets Shahid Afirid
PM’s China visit to have positive impact on country’s economy: Attaullah
Ishaq Dar to embark on two-day visit to Jordan today
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh to face South Africa today
The First Midrange Leather Back Smartphone, realme C63 Will Be Available in Paki ..
Vivo V30e 5G Now Available in Stunning Dreamy White Color Variant
Vivo Y18 Launched in Pakistan with High Brightness Display and Long-lasting Batt ..
Performance Showdown: Gaming Smartphones vs. Conventional Smartphones in 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 June 2024
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India beat Pakistan by six runs
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC pays surprise visit to Shahdra Family Park29 seconds ago
-
UNDP, Italian Embassy sign financial agreement for Water Development Project35 seconds ago
-
CM takes notice of rape38 seconds ago
-
DPO inspects police station building10 minutes ago
-
SSP Sukkur orders tight Security10 minutes ago
-
Sukkur experiences hot & dry weather10 minutes ago
-
Robber killed during robbery attempt10 minutes ago
-
RPO Bannu Imran Shahid assumes charge11 minutes ago
-
Efforts underway to get Gomal University out of financial crises: VC21 minutes ago
-
8 gamblers arrested21 minutes ago
-
Seven properties sealed21 minutes ago
-
To meet needs of food insecurity no less than a challenge: Minister21 minutes ago