Distt Admin To Ensure Implementation Of Precautionary Measures In Ramazan: DC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 26 seconds ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 05:14 PM

Distt admin to ensure implementation of precautionary measures in Ramazan: DC

Deputy Commissioner, Engineer Amjad Suhaib Tareen said that district administration would ensure implementation of a 20-point precautionary measures agenda for congregational prayers in true spirit

MUZAFFARGARH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner, Engineer Amjad Suhaib Tareen said that district administration would ensure implementation of a 20-point precautionary measures agenda for congregational prayers in true spirit.

In a statement issued here, he said that it was our collective responsibility to ensure implementation of a consensus reached between President, Dr Arif Alvi and religious scholars on Taraveeh, Fridays and other congregational prayers a few days back in Islamabad to contain COVID-19.

He said that district administration would impose 20- point agenda in letter and spirit.

He ordered to constitute committees for mosques and imam bargha besides displaying the agenda copies at conspicuous places of the mosques.

Foolproof security arrangements would also be ensured,he said adding that no profiteers would be allowed to fleece the people in the holy month.

The DC asked the citizens to follow guidelines of social distancing during prayers and at Sehar and Iftar timings.

He said that the pandemic could be controlled only by adopting precautionary measures.

Carelessness in that regard might raise the number of cases of Coronavirus, he added.

