UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Distt Admin To Ensure Peace On Eidul Azha, Muharram: Deputy Commissioner

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 31 seconds ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 07:15 PM

Distt admin to ensure peace on Eidul Azha, Muharram: Deputy Commissioner

Deputy Commissioner Omar Shar Chattah said on Wednesday the district administration and police with the coordination of district peace committee would take every possible step to maintain harmony and peace on Eidul Azha and Muharram ul Haram

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Omar Shar Chattah said on Wednesday the district administration and police with the coordination of district peace committee would take every possible step to maintain harmony and peace on Eidul Azha and Muharram ul Haram.

Addressing a meeting of District Peace Committee in his office, the DC said that for collecting hides of sacrificial animals on Eidul Azha, applications must be submitted of before July 20, 2020 at the office, adding that the administration would release approval within the time frame.

He urged the ulema to ensure the implementation on unanimous 20 points SOPs regarding coronavirus while performing prayers at mosques, Eidgahs and Imam Bargahs in the district.

The DC appreciated the role of ulema belong to all schools of thought and said that there was always remain exemplary sectarian harmony in Mianwali district.

He urged the people to follow 100 percent SOPs regarding coronavirus to save their lives and others.

The meeting was attended by DPO Hassan Asad Alvi, ADCG AssistantCommissioners, officers concerned and members of district peace committeeMianwali.

Related Topics

Police Shar Mianwali July 2020 All Muharram Coronavirus

Recent Stories

RAK Courts Department remotely adjudicates 547 law ..

37 seconds ago

Picture showing end of earth in Australia goes vir ..

10 minutes ago

Muslim Council of Elders, Church of England agree ..

46 minutes ago

UAE President issues Federal Decree to establish & ..

46 minutes ago

Ladakh standoff exposes spinelessness of Indian ar ..

48 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen Discusses Bilateral Relations with Ba ..

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.