Distt admin to ensure peace on Eidul Azha, Muharram: Deputy Commissioner

(@FahadShabbir)

Deputy Commissioner Omar Shar Chattah said on Wednesday the district administration and police with the coordination of district peace committee would take every possible step to maintain harmony and peace on Eidul Azha and Muharram ul Haram

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Omar Shar Chattah said on Wednesday the district administration and police with the coordination of district peace committee would take every possible step to maintain harmony and peace on Eidul Azha and Muharram ul Haram.

Addressing a meeting of District Peace Committee in his office, the DC said that for collecting hides of sacrificial animals on Eidul Azha, applications must be submitted of before July 20, 2020 at the office, adding that the administration would release approval within the time frame.

He urged the ulema to ensure the implementation on unanimous 20 points SOPs regarding coronavirus while performing prayers at mosques, Eidgahs and Imam Bargahs in the district.

The DC appreciated the role of ulema belong to all schools of thought and said that there was always remain exemplary sectarian harmony in Mianwali district.

He urged the people to follow 100 percent SOPs regarding coronavirus to save their lives and others.

The meeting was attended by DPO Hassan Asad Alvi, ADCG AssistantCommissioners, officers concerned and members of district peace committeeMianwali.