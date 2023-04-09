Distt Admin to hold open court to listen complaints against free flour dealers

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) :The district administration Dera Ismail Khan is taking concrete measures to ensure distribution of free flour among deserving families in a transparent manner.

As part of such efforts, the district administration has decided to hold an open court to listen complaints of citizens against the dealers of free flour distribution.

The open court would be held at Circuit House at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, at the direction of Deputy Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Mansoor Arshad.

The administration appealed to the public, especially those having grievances regarding distribution process, to must participate in the open court and lodge their complaints against the dealers concerned.

The officers of district administration and food department would also participate in the open forum.

Moreover, the distribution process of free flour was being monitored by the deputy commissioner himself and the assistant commissioners to ensure transparency.