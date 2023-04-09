Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Distt Admin To Hold Open Court To Listen Complaints Against Free Flour Dealers

Umer Jamshaid Published April 09, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Distt Admin to hold open court to listen complaints against free flour dealers

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) :The district administration Dera Ismail Khan is taking concrete measures to ensure distribution of free flour among deserving families in a transparent manner.

As part of such efforts, the district administration has decided to hold an open court to listen complaints of citizens against the dealers of free flour distribution.

The open court would be held at Circuit House at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, at the direction of Deputy Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Mansoor Arshad.

The administration appealed to the public, especially those having grievances regarding distribution process, to must participate in the open court and lodge their complaints against the dealers concerned.

The officers of district administration and food department would also participate in the open forum.

Moreover, the distribution process of free flour was being monitored by the deputy commissioner himself and the assistant commissioners to ensure transparency.

Related Topics

Dera Ismail Khan Court Flour

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs collaborates with Global Innovation ..

Dubai Customs collaborates with Global Innovation Institute to enhance services

11 minutes ago
 UAB successfully completes issuance of additional ..

UAB successfully completes issuance of additional Tier 1 capital instruments

11 minutes ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and Environment leads n ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment leads national efforts with ‘Green ..

26 minutes ago
 UAE participates in the WB-IMF Spring Meetings

UAE participates in the WB-IMF Spring Meetings

2 hours ago
 Indonesia sets indicative 2024 budget ceiling at U ..

Indonesia sets indicative 2024 budget ceiling at US$66.92 bn

2 hours ago
 Falconry between past and present at Abu Dhabi Int ..

Falconry between past and present at Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestr ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.