Distt Admin To Impose Smart Lockdown At Five Places

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 24th April 2021 | 05:13 PM

The district administration of Lower Dir has decided to impose smart lockdown at five places due to continuous increase in Corona cases

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) :The district administration of Lower Dir has decided to impose smart lockdown at five places due to continuous increase in Corona cases.

According to District Health Officer, Dr. Shad Ali, the number of active cases of coronavirus in the district has exceeded to 3500.

In the last 24 hours, 29 more cases of coronavirus have been confirmed. So far, 44 people have lost their lives due to coronavirus. He said that they have 50 corona patients in the ICU.

The district administration is going to impose smart lockdown in five different places including Mian Banda, Taza Gram, Kandooro Balambat, Bazaar area, Manial and Qamar area.

