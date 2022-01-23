UrduPoint.com

Distt Admin To Launch Campaign Against Polythene Bags

Umer Jamshaid Published January 23, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Distt admin to launch campaign against polythene bags

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2022 ) :The district administration has decided to launch a special campaign against polythene bags in order to ensure implementation of Lahore High Court orders regarding ban on use of polythene bags.

Administrator Municipal Corporation Umer Sherazi said that all resources were being utilized to make district clean and green.

He said that Lahore High Court has imposed ban on use of polythene bags and added that a special campaign was being launched for implementation of the orders.

He said the polythene bags were one of the major reasons for blockage of sewerage lines and also creating environmental pollution. He said the special teams of municipal committee were being formed for the campaign which was going to be started from the next week.

He urged masses to cooperate with the administration by avoiding use of polythene bags.

