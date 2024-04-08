Distt admin to launch comprehensive crackdown against power pilferers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) District administration has decided to launch a comprehensive crackdown against power pilferers under a joint venture of Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) and district administration.

Presiding over a meeting of district government, police and MEPCO officials in this regard here on Monday, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt (retd) Rizwan Qadeer said that special teams of district administration and Mepco have been formed for crackdown against power pilferers. He said that it was been decided to ensure stern action against pilferers including heavy fine and cases against them.

He maintained that the decision was also made to ensure action against defaulters of Mepco to confirm 100 percent recovery from them without any discrimination. He said that power pilferage would be identified through special branch and revenue officials.

He added that special campaign on social media would also be initiated against big defaulters during action against them. He said that the monitoring teams have been formed at Tehsil level and they were directed to submit performance report on daily basis.