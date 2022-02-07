Distt admin to launch crackdown against land grabbers, encroachers

The district administration has announced to launch comprehensive crackdown against land grabbers and encroachers in order to resolve traffic related issues

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :The district administration has announced to launch comprehensive crackdown against land grabbers and encroachers in order to resolve traffic related issues.

This was disclosed by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Karim Khan while distributing uniforms among the anti-encroachment force officials here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that special anti-encroachment force has been formed for this purpose and they have been given authority for stern action against encroachment and land grabbers. He said that city has been divided into six different zones and Assistant Commissioner Khawaja Umair Mahmood would be the incharge of the force.

The deputy commissioner said that municipal corporation would be made functional under the vision to make city beautiful. He said that permanent camps of anti-encroachment force would be set up at all main markets and chowks of the city.