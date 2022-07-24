Distt admin to launch crackdown against tax defaulting shopkeepers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2022 ) :District administration has decided to launch a comprehensive crackdown against shopkeepers who are in default of local government taxes.

Presiding over a meeting of local government on Sunday, the Deputy Commissioner Shahid Fareed sought complete details of the shops owned by local government and income from these shops.

He also sought plan from administrators of municipal and town committees. He directed chief officers of the committees to seal commercial buildings constructed without map approval.

He directed officers concerned to submit detailed report within a week. He also said that all possible measures would be taken to improve self income of all departments.

The DC also ordered crackdown against illegal buildings and commercial plazas in the district.