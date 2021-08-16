Distt admin to launch crackdown for recovery of taxes, pending dues

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Ali Shehzad directed revenue officers to launch crackdown for recovery of taxes and other pending dues.

He set deadline for meeting the recovery targets.

According to official sources, a meeting held in this connection here on Monday.

Assistant Commissioner (Sadar) Adnan Baddar expressed annoyance over poor performance of revenue staffers. He directed officials to block properties of the defaulters. He also warned that strict action would be initiated against the officials for demonstrating lethargy in discharge of duties.

He also instructed them to resolve public complains on pure merit. Similarly, best possible facilities should be given to the people, at rural revenue centers.